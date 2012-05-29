Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad at Talbiseh, near Homs, May 25, 2012. The Banner reads 'There is only one god (Allah) and Muhammad is his prophet'. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayer in Binsh, near Idlib May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A child with a Syrian opposition flag painted on the face, reacts as Syrian refugees take part in a protest in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 26, 2012, against an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces on the Syrian city of Houla. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A protester shouts anti-Assad slogans as he holds a banner that reads ''Stop killing children now, he killed 50+ children in one day'', during an anti-Syria regime protest held by Bahrainis at United Nation Headquarters in Manama, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester demonstrates in Chicago May 27, 2012, in opposition to the Syrian regime. REUTERS/John Gress

A young protester demonstrates in Chicago May 27, 2012, in opposition to the Syrian regime. REUTERS/John Gress

The wreckage of a bus carrying officers and soldiers is pictured after an explosion on a road in Aleppo May 28, 2012. The blast killed three officers and wounded several people, according to local media. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan delivers a statement upon his arrival at Damascus May 28, 2012. International mediator Annan flew to Damascus on Monday for talks with the Syrian government, a Syrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, a day after the U.N. Security Council condemned the killing of 108 people in the town of Houla. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The wreckage at a blast site is pictured after a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Syrian army checkpoint at al-Meliha area, near Damascus May 28, 2012, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. The suicide bomber carried out a car bombing attack, killing four soldiers and wounding others, Sana said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Lebanese Islamists and Syrian refugees carry a banner depicting a child with a Syrian flag painted on the face during a protest in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 28, 2012, to protest against the killing of at least 108 people in the Syrian town of Houla. International mediator Kofi Annan said on Monday he was horrified by the killings in the Syrian town of Houla and urged the Syrian government to take bold steps to show it was serious about reaching a peaceful solution to the country's crisis. The banner reads 'Syria screamed, where are you Arab? And Palestine laughed'. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Residents shout as they gather around a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in Houla, near Homs in this handout dated May 26, 2012. U.N. observers in Syria have confirmed that artillery and tank shells were fired at a residential area of Houla, Syria, where at least 108 people, including many children, were killed, the U.N. chief said on Sunday in a letter to the Security Council. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that "bold steps" were required for his six-point peace plan to succeed, including a halt to violence and release of people arrested in the uprising, a statement said.

"Joint Special Envoy Kofi Annan met President Bashar al-Assad this morning to convey the grave concern of the international community about the violence in Syria, including in particular the recent events in Houla.

"He conveyed in frank terms his view to President Assad that the six-point plan cannot succeed without bold steps to stop the violence and release detainees, and stressed the importance of full implementation of the plan," said the statement issued by his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi after talks in Damascus.

Earlier, the U.N. human rights office said that fewer than 20 of the 108 people confirmed as having been killed in a massacre in Houla died from artillery and tank fire, with most of the rest shot in their homes.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)