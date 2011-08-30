AMMAN Government forces shot dead at least four demonstrators in southern Syria on Tuesday when crowds demanding the removal of President Bashar al-Assad left mosques after prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, residents and activists said.

The four, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed when forces fired at demonstrators streaming out of mosques in the towns of al-Hara and Inkhil in southern Deraa province after 'Eid' prayers to mark the feast celebrating the end of Ramadan.

