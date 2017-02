BEIRUT At least 47 people were killed in Syria on Tuesday including 14 members of President Bashar al-Assad's security forces who were ambushed by rebels in the south of the country, an activist group said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said among the dead were 23 people killed in fighting with the army in the northern province of Idlib.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)