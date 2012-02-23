BEIRUT Syrian security forces lined up and shot dead 13 men and boys from one extended family on Thursday after raiding the village of Kfartoun in Hama province, activists in Hama city said.

They said the victims were from two branches of the Asaad family. The motive for the killings was not immediately clear. The Turkish-based leader of the rebel Free Syrian Army is named Riad al-Asaad. He comes from the northwestern province of Idlib.

Activists said three people were killed in shelling of the nearby village of Soubin. The bodies of five Syrian workers who disappeared two days ago after crossing from Lebanon on their way to Hama were found on Thursday, they said.

