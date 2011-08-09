AMMAN Syrian forces killed at least 30 civilians in tank assaults Tuesday in the countryside around the city of Hama and on a town near Turkey, the Syrian National Organization for Human Rights said.

The Organization, headed by dissident Ammar Qurabi, said in a statement that 26 people were killed and dozens wounded when troops backed by tanks and armored vehicles overran Soran and other villages north of Hama, the focus of a 10-day assault to crush street protests against Assad's autocratic rule.

Four people were also killed in Binnish, around 30 km (19 miles) from the border with Turkey, in a similar attack on the town that has witnessed an escalation in protests demanding the removal of Assad during the fasting month of Ramadan, the organization said.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)