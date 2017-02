AMMAN Syrian security forces shot dead eight protesters during attacks on pro-democracy demonstrations across the country Friday, the Local Coordination Committees activists' group said.

The organization said it had the names of two protesters killed in Syria's commercial hub of Aleppo, one in the city of Homs, three in suburbs of the capital Damascus and two in the northwestern province of Idlib on the border with Turkey.

President Bashar al-Assad's forces, backed by tanks, stormed

several towns this week in Idlib, where protests have intensified.

