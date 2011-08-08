KUWAIT Kuwait has recalled its ambassador to Syria, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Salem al-Sabah said on Monday, adding that Gulf foreign ministers would meet soon to discuss the situation in Syria.

"Our ambassador to Syria has been summoned for consultation," Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in parliament.

The announcement came less than a day after Gulf Arab neighbor Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Damascus and denounced Syria's use of force to crush five months of protests there.

