BEIRUT Lebanon criticized on Monday the Arab League's call for President Bashar al-Assad to step down, saying Arab ministers had taken an "unbalanced" approach to the crisis in Syria.

Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour, who refused to endorse the League plan at Sunday's meeting in Cairo, said it had come out of the blue and ignored violence perpetrated by Assad's foes.

"We came to discuss the report of the Arab monitors... and all of a sudden this decision was put on the table," Mansour told reporters at Beirut airport after returning from Egypt.

The Arab League's call for Assad to stand down came at a meeting of foreign ministers held to discuss a report by a monitoring team sent to check whether Syria was implementing a plan aimed at ending more than 10 months of bloodshed.

The United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed in a crackdown on protests against Assad, who now also faces an armed rebellion. Authorities say they are fighting "terrorists" who have killed 2,000 police and soldiers.

"Yesterday we asked for a ceasefire from both sides, but the focus was on the Syrian authorities to stop the killing. It's not possible to go down this road without calling on both sides (to stop the violence)," Mansour said.

"There are sections of the report which are not balanced, and I said so in the conference."

Lebanon, which has close ties to neighboring Syria, opposed an Arab League plan to impose sanctions on Damascus, but Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said his government will abide by international decisions taken in response to the crisis.

