BEIRUT Syrian security forces killed three Lebanese on Tuesday in a border area of north Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said.

"They are believed to be smugglers, this area is known to be a smuggling area," one security source said.

The men were shot in the border town of Buqaya, which is on a route that leads to the protest hotbed of Homs. Syria is facing a nine-month revolt against the 11-year rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria accuses neighboring countries of not clamping down on smuggling which they is passing on arms to rebels fighting its security forces.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)