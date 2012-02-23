BEIRUT Western and Arab powers meeting in Tunis on Friday will call on Syria to implement an immediate ceasefire to allow aid groups to deliver relief supplies to areas worst hit by the violence, according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters.

The draft conclusion of the "Friends of Syria" meeting also "recognized the Syrian National Council as a legitimate representative of Syrians seeking peaceful democratic change," a phrase which appeared to fall short of full endorsement of the most prominent group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)