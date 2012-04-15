BEIRUT The Syrian government said it could not be responsible for the safety of international ceasefire monitors unless it is involved in "all steps on the ground," government spokeswoman and presidential adviser Bouthaina Shaaban said on Sunday.

Shaaban said Syria reserved the right to refuse monitors, whose numbers it said will eventually rise to 250 as agreed with the United Nations, depending on their nationality.

"The duration of the work of observers and priorities of their movement will be in coordination with the Syrian government because Syria cannot be responsible for the security of these observers unless it coordinates and participates in all steps on the ground," she told reporters in Damascus.

"Syria has the right ... to agree or not to agree on the nationalities of the observers," she added.

