BEIRUT United Nations ceasefire monitors on Tuesday visited the Syrian town of Deraa, birthplace of a 13-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, U.N. spokesman Khaled al-Masri said.

"A group of international observers visited Deraa in the south of Syria today. They met the governor and toured the city," he said, adding that another group of U.N. officials held talks in Damascus with government officials.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Angus MacSwan)