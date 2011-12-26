BEIRUT The head of the Arab League's monitoring mission seeking an end to violent repression in Syria said on Monday he met several government officials who have been cooperative and said access had been unfettered "so far."

Sudanese General Mustafa Dabi, who arrived in Damascus on Saturday, is leading a team of observers that will check whether Syria is implementing part of an Arab peace plan requiring it to pull out of civilian areas and put an end to bloodshed.

The nine-month protest movement against President Bashar al-Assad's rule has been increasingly mired in violence as security forces crush revolt and armed insurgent are now fighting back.

"We are in Damascus now and have started our mission and will head to other cities faster than you think," Dabi told Reuters by telephone. "Our Syrian brothers are cooperating very well and without any restrictions so far."

Fifty monitors will arrive on Monday and will be divided into teams of ten for observation missions. Some members of the delegation said they planned to visit the flashpoint city of Homs on Tuesday. Residents and activists say Homs has been under heavy machinegun and mortar fire for days, killing dozens.

Dabi said the Syrians would be providing transportation for the monitoring mission, a move which may rile the anti-Assad opposition and spark accusations of censorship.

Arab League delegates have said they will try to maintain an element of surprise by only announcing the specific areas they would visit on the same day of their departure.

The general said he had already met the foreign minister and his deputy, as well as several officials from the armed forces.

He warned those watching the mission not to jump to conclusions about the results of the monitoring mission.

"Give us some time, we just got here."