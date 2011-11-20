AMMAN An Arab League plan to send a monitoring mission to Syria compromises the country's sovereignty but Damascus has not rejected the mission, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Sunday.

Moualem told reporters in the Syrian capital that the proposed mission has "pervasive jurisdiction that reaches the level of . violating Syrian sovereignty" and said he would send the Arab League a letter with questions about its role.

"We will reply to the Arab League secretary general by responsibly presenting a number of queries," Moualem said.

"The protocol is three pages that completely ignores the role of the Syrian state. On one hand the Syrian state is responsible for the security of this mission and on the other hand they ignore even coordinating with it," he added.

The League had previously given Syria three days from November 16 to abide by a deal to withdraw its forces from restive cities, start talks with the opposition and pave the way for a League observer team.

