LONDON Opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will meet some Group of Eight foreign ministers in London on Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

"The top of our agenda will be the situation in Syria," Hague told reporters in London. "I have invited Syrian opposition leaders, leaders of the national coalition, to London."

Opposition leaders including Ghassan Hitto and George Sabra will attend the meetings ahead of a formal meeting of G8 ministers, Hague said.

"They will be able to meet with some of the G8 foreign ministers tomorrow before the G8 fully gathers together and I will be joining and convening some of those meetings to discuss the urgent humanitarian needs and the urgent need for a political and diplomatic breakthrough on Syria," Hague said.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he would meet members of the Syrian opposition in London, adding that Washington was looking at ways to help opponents of al-Assad.

