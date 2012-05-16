AMMAN The opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) hit back at reports on Wednesday a leading dissident had resigned from the organization, saying Fawaz Tello had never been a member.

Liberal politician Tello said on Tuesday he was leaving in protest at the council's failure to push through democratic reforms and unify the fractured opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement was seen as a major blow to the embattled body that has seen several senior figures quit in the last few months.

But the SNC released a statement on Wednesday saying it "(affirmed) after reviewing its membership list that Tello is not a member of the council and had not attended any of its meetings".

Tello, a former political prisoner who fled Syria three months ago, told Reuters he was surprised by the statement.

"I became an SNC member while in Syria along with a number of comrades inside. I let my membership be known publicly when I left the country three months ago," he said.

Violence has continued to rage in Syria 14 months into mass protests and an insurrection against Assad's rule.

The SNC was formed in Istanbul in August as an umbrella organization to guide a democratic transition if Assad fell.

Several senior opposition figures have left the SNC since the beginning of the year, saying its leadership is preoccupied with personal rivalries and not doing enough to back an increasingly militarized revolt.

Tello, a political prisoner from 2001 to 2006, was one of the leaders of the Damascus Spring, a brief period of public demands for political freedom that Assad crushed a year after he succeeded his late father, President Hafez al-Assad, in 2000.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)