GENEVA Syria forces are not complying with a deal to halt violence and world powers should take a strong stand if a U.N. ceasefire plan fails, including imposing an arms embargo, a spokeswoman for the opposition Syrian National Council said on Tuesday.

Basma Kodmani said there was no sign yet of government troops complying with an agreement to withdraw from urban areas on Tuesday since arrests, house demolitions and shelling were continuing in various parts of the country.

"More time means more blood," Kodmani told reporters in Geneva. "It is urgent to end the regime's repression and the regime itself."

Under the ceasefire plan, brokered by international mediator Kofi Annan and accepted by President Bashar al-Assad, government forces would pull back from urban areas on Tuesday, allowing a full cessation of all hostilities by dawn on Thursday.

If that Thursday deadline passed, Kodmani said, Annan should tell the U.N. Security Council that his peace plan had to be "revisited". World powers should consider a resolution "with teeth" under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, including an arms embargo and "setting a timeline for taking further steps".

This, however, she acknowledged, would require a "serious shift" in the positions of China and Russia, which have blocked previous attempts to sanction Syria in the Security Council.

Kodmani, asked about a military intervention, replied: "The preferred track is to go to the U.N. Security Council to get members of the Security Council to vote together on a decision."

"Down the line, no option should be ignored," she added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)