BEIRUT Syria's state news agency said on Monday that a "terrorist group" blew up a gas pipeline running between the centre of the country and its coast.

The pro-government Addounia TV station also reported the attack and said the blast, which occurred near Telkalakh, close to the Lebanese border, caused a leak of about 460,000 cubic meters of gas.

Syria has faced gas shortages as pipelines come under attack while President Bashar al-Assad's forces try to crush protests and an armed insurgency aimed at toppling him.

