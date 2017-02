AMMAN An explosion hit an oil pipeline near the town of Quraiya in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday as Syrian troops began a military operation in the region, opposition activists said.

They said a bomb appeared to have been detonated near the pipeline, which runs to a coastal refinery on the coast, and smoke could be seen five km (three miles) away.

