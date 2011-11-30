BEIRUT Syria released 912 prisoners detained for involvement in protests against President Bashar al-Assad Wednesday, the state news agency said.

Those freed did "not have Syrian blood on their hands," the agency said. It said Wednesday's move followed the release earlier this month of more than 1,700 prisoners.

Separately a judge in Damascus ordered the release of nine activists who were detained in August, human rights campaigners said. "They will be out within hours, we are just waiting for their papers," said activist Mazen Darwish.

