AMMAN Syria's Interior Ministry warned inhabitants of Damascus on Saturday not to demonstrate "for their safety," after some of the most intense protests in the capital since the start of the six-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

"The Interior Ministry calls on the brother citizens not to respond to social Internet sites to participate in rallies or assemble in public squares in Damascus. This is for their safety," a statement by the ministry published on official media said.

Syrian forces fired live ammunition to prevent thousands of protesters from marching on the center of Damascus from eastern suburbs earlier on Saturday, witnesses and activists said, seriously injuring at least five people.

Militiamen loyal to Assad, known as 'shabbiha', also fired live ammunition at worshippers who tried to demonstrate outside the al-Rifai mosque in the Kfar Sousa district of the capital, home to the secret police headquarters. Assad loyalists also beat the mosque's preacher, popular cleric Osama al-Rifai, who was treated with several stitches to his head, witnesses said.

