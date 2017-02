AMMAN Syrian forces shot dead at least eight protesters in attacks on pro-democracy demonstrations in a Damascus suburb and in the central town of Homs on the first Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, the Local Coordination Committees said.

The activists' organization said in a statement sent to Reuters that it obtained seven names of protesters killed in the capital's suburb of Erbin and one in Homs, 165 km (100 miles) north of Damascus, where tanks and armored vehicles deployed two months ago to crush dissent against President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)