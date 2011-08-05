Syrian troops killed at least 45 civilians in a tank assault to occupy the center of the besieged city of Hama, an activist said on Thursday, as President Bashar al-Assad seeks to crush a five-month-old uprising against his rule.

Here is some reaction to the latest stage of Assad's military campaign against dissent:

U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL

A statement, read out to a council meeting by Indian Ambassador Hardeep Singh Puri "condemns widespread violations of human rights and the use of force against civilians by the Syrian authorities."

It called for "an immediate end to all violence and urges all sides to act with utmost restraint, and to refrain from reprisals, including attacks against state institutions."

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER ALAIN JUPPE

"We are confronted with a repressive regime and we will continue to raise the pressure," Juppe, speaking generally about France's position on the situation in Syria after release of the U.N. statement, told France 2 television.

"We will no longer remain silent when authoritarian and dictatorial regimes bloodily suppress popular freedom movements".

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DMITRY MEDVEDEV

"(Assad) needs to urgently carry out reforms, reconcile with the opposition, restore peace and set up a modern state," Medvedev said in an interview with Russia's Ekho Moskvy radio, Russia Today television and Georgia's PIK-TV.

"If he fails to do this, he will face a sad fate."

EUROPEAN UNION

EU states agreed on Thursday to further extend sanctions on Syria but stopped short of targeting the oil industry and banks, which dissidents say would be the only way to choke off funds fuelling repression in the country.

AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MICHAEL SPINDELEGGER

"Given the regime's cold-blooded violence against its own people, the front of countries holding their protective hand over the Syrian leadership is starting to crumble, in the Security Council as well."

"Deploying tanks and heavy weapons against protesters who demand necessary and deep reform of the state system cannot be justified under any circumstances. Those responsible for ordering and carrying out this brutal application of force will have to account for themselves."

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER GUIDO WESTERWELLE

"Together with our partners, I will urge the U.N. to name a special envoy for Syria who will start work immediately, carrying the international community's clear message to Damascus and adding authority to the demands of the Security Council".

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF CATHERINE ASHTON:

"I urge President Assad to listen to the international community, to finally stop the violence, to protect the Syrian people and to address the EU's repeated calls to grant fundamental freedoms."

Responding to Assad's formal approval of laws which would allow for the formation of political parties other than the ruling Baath Party, Ashton said: "The latest reforms announced by President Assad are in principle a step in the right direction, but only if they are genuinely put into effect. We are still waiting for previously announced reforms to be implemented.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

"The U.N.'s response is completely inadequate. After more than four months of violent crackdown on predominantly peaceful dissent in Syria, it is deeply disappointing that the best the Security Council can come up with is a limp statement that is not legally binding and does not refer the situation to the International Criminal Court", said Jose Luis Diaz, Amnesty International's representative to the U.N.

