BEIRUT The head of the Syrian opposition's armed rebels ordered a stop to all attacks on state security forces during a visit by Arab League monitors checking to see if Syria is implementing a deal to end its crackdown on the nine-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

"I issued an order to stop all operations from the day the committee entered Syria last Friday. All operations against the regime are to be stopped except in a situation of self defense," Lieutenant Colonel Riad al-Asaad, head the Free Syrian Army, told Reuters by telephone on Friday.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)