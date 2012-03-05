GENEVA Teams of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent on Monday reached two neighborhoods of Homs where they were distributing food and blankets to civilians, including families who had fled the battered district of Baba Amro, an ICRC spokesman said.

"We are in the neighborhoods of al-Inshaat and al-Tawzii. Al-Inshaat is the closest neighborhood to Baba Amro. Obviously there is the resident population in need of help, as that neighborhood was also affected by the violence, but it also hosts many families who have fled Baba Amro," Hicham Hassan, spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

An ICRC convoy carrying food for "several thousand people" and other relief supplies had also arrived in Homs from Damascus, the second in less than a week, he said.

