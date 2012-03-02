GENEVA A Red Cross convoy carrying life-saving aid has reached the Syrian city of Homs and is about to enter the shattered district of Baba Amro, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters on Friday.

"We are in Homs preparing to enter Baba Amro," ICRC chief spokeswoman Carla Haddad told Reuters in Geneva.

Earlier, the ICRC said that its convoy of 7 trucks loaded with food and other relief supplies was heading from the capital Damascus to Homs where volunteers and ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent were waiting to enter the district together.

The aim was to start delivering vital aid and evacuating the sick or wounded needing medical attention.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)