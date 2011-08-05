GENEVA Syrian forces must stop using excessive force against peaceful protesters that has resulted in executions and other crimes punishable under international law, U.N. rights investigators said on Friday.

In a joint statement, the independent experts called on the government of President Bashar al-Assad to halt its violent crackdown, including the "indiscriminate use of heavy artillery", and to pursue national dialogue.

"We continue to receive reports on systematic use of excessive force resulting in killings and injuries; allegations of torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detention of protesters; targeting of human rights defenders; and unjustified limitations on freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression," the United Nations experts said.

Syrian tanks renewed the shelling of Hama on Friday, a resident and activists said, the sixth day of a military assault on the central city to crush protests against al-Assad that is drawing increasing international condemnation.

In Hama, residents said they feared higher casualty figures than the 135 estimated killed since the military assault began on Sunday on the city. The United States say the attacks have killed 2,000 people opposing Assad's autocratic rule since the popular revolt began in March.

Syria has prevented a U.N. fact-finding mission, dispatched to the region by the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, from entering the country.

Syria has barred most independent media, making it difficult to verify accounts from activists and authorities.

"INDISCRIMINATE USE OF HEAVY ARTILLERY"

But the U.N. experts said that they had consistent reports of government forces attacking civilians and warned that violators did not have impunity under international law.

"The indiscriminate use of heavy artillery against demonstrators cannot be justified; no state is allowed to use its military force against an unarmed civilian population regardless of the situation prevailing on the ground," said Christof Heyns, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.

"The killings that result are clearly arbitrary executions and punishable under international law," added Heyns, a South African law professor.

The U.N. working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances has received reports of people having been abducted or forcibly disappeared, its chair Jeremy Sarkin said.

"Syrian authorities should release all those arbitrarily arrested for taking part in peaceful demonstrations or expressing different views," said El Hadji Malick Sow, chairman of the U.N. working group on arbitrary detention.

Activists were detained for promoting rights, democratic reforms and national reconciliation, according to Margaret Sekaggya, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

Frank La Rue, U.N. special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, voiced deep concern at Syria's "continued attempts to prevent the world from knowing the extent of atrocities unfolding on the ground by refusing access to foreign journalists".

Pillay, a former U.N. war crimes judge, warned Syrian authorities in a statement this week that those who had violated human rights must be brought to account.

A U.N. Security Council statement on Wednesday condemned "the widespread violations of human rights and the use of force against civilians by the Syrian authorities".

"We welcome the Security Council statement. We still have not had access from the Syrian government," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told Reuters on Friday.

"The fact-finding mission has done a mission to neighboring countries and has been able to collect a lot of solid, verified information corroborated by various sources," she said.

Their report is to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, which opens a three-week session on September 12.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)