BERLIN U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had "vigorous" talks with Russia's foreign minister in Munich on Saturday about his objections to a U.N. Security Council draft resolution on Syria and she still hopes Moscow will vote 'yes', a U.S. official said.

She and Sergei Lavrov agreed on the urgency of the situation

in Syria, and Clinton made it clear she believed the vote should go ahead on Saturday as scheduled, said a senior U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The secretary and foreign minister had a very vigorous discussion. They agreed that the situation on the ground is urgent, given the violence," the official told reporters after the meeting took place at the Munich Security Conference.

"The secretary made clear that we feel, that the United States feels strongly that the U.N. Security Council should vote today," said the official, adding that the "action" now moves to the U.N. headquarters in New York.

