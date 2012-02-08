Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (C) speaks during an address at an awards ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the search for a way to end bloodshed in Syria should continue, including in the U.N. Security Council, but that foreign interference was not an option, the Kremlin said.

In a telephone conversation, Medvedev "underscored the need to continue - including in the U.N. Security Council - the search for agreed approaches with the aim of fostering the resolution of the crisis by Syrians themselves, without external interference," the Kremlin said in a statement.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)