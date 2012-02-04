MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that consensus is possible on a U.N. Security Council resolution if other Security Council members take a "constructive approach" to Russia's proposed changes, Itar-Tass news agency reported.

"Our amendments do not demand any extreme efforts," Lavrov said upon return to Moscow from Munich, where he met with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hours ahead of a planned vote on a draft resolution Russia opposes.

"If our colleagues display a constructive approach, we will get ... a collective Security Council resolution that I am certain all countries without exception will sign onto," he was quoted as saying.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)