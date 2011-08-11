The United States has imposed new financial sanctions on Syria and edged closer to issuing an explicit call for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

Syrian security forces have used tanks, gunfire and mass arrests in efforts to crush a months-old revolt against 41 years of authoritarian rule by the Assad family. Rights groups say more than 1,700 people have been killed.

Here are some details of the sanctions imposed so far:

* U.S. SANCTIONS:

-- The United States imposed sanctions on Syria's intelligence agency and two relatives of Assad on April 29, in Washington's first concrete steps in response to the bloody crackdown on protests.

-- The sanctions, which included asset freezes and bans on U.S. business dealings, built on broader U.S. measures against Syria in place since 2004.

-- The Treasury Department said it would freeze any assets owned by Syrian officials that fell within U.S. jurisdiction, and bar U.S. individuals and companies from dealing with them.

-- On May 18, Washington added Assad to the sanctions to press him to carry out promised political reforms.

-- Syria's vice president, prime minister, interior and defense ministers, the head of military intelligence and director of the political security branch are also hit by those sanctions.

-- On June 29, the Treasury named the four major branches of Syria's security forces and said any assets they may have subject to U.S. jurisdiction would be frozen and that Americans were barred from any dealing with them. The Treasury also named Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam, the chief of Iran's Law Enforcement Forces, and a deputy, Ahmad-Reza Radan, for aiding Syria. It said Radan traveled to Damascus in April to offer expertise in Syria's crackdown on the Syrian people.

-- On August 4, the Treasury added Muhammad Hamsho and his holding company, the Hamsho International Group, to its sanctions list.

-- It expanded sanctions against Assad's government on August 10, adding the Commercial Bank of Syria, a Syrian state-owned institution and its Lebanon-based subsidiary, Syrian Lebanese Commercial Bank, to a blacklist of companies slapped with asset freezes and barred from doing business in the United States. The Treasury also designated Syriatel, the country's largest mobile phone operator, under a separate presidential order that targets Syrian officials and others responsible for human rights abuses in Syria.

* EUROPEAN SANCTIONS:

-- The EU put 13 Syrian officials on its sanctions list on May 17, including a brother of President Bashar al-Assad. The measures, including asset freezes and travel bans, are part of a package of sanctions, including an arms embargo.

-- Among those subject to the sanctions is Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Assad, who owns Syria's largest mobile phone company, Syriatel, and several large construction and oil firms.

-- Also subject is the president's brother, Maher al-Assad, who commands the Republican Guard and is the second most powerful man in Syria; Ali Mamlouk, head of the General Intelligence Service; and Adulfattah Qudsiyeh, who runs military intelligence.

-- The next day, Switzerland said it would impose travel bans on 13 Syrian officials and freeze any of their assets held in Swiss banks.

-- Measures include an arms embargo, although Switzerland has not exported any weapons to Syria for at least the last 10 years, the Swiss Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

-- On May 23 the EU imposed sanctions on Assad himself, along with nine other senior Syrian officials.

-- The next day, Switzerland expanded its sanctions against Syria to add Assad and nine other senior members of the government to a list of those banned from traveling to Switzerland and subject to asset freezes.

-- The EU published new sanctions on June 24 to include the three commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard -- Major-General Qasem Soleimani, Brigadier Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari of the Revolutionary Guard, and the Guard's deputy commander for intelligence, Hossein Taeb -- accused of supporting Syrian suppression. It also included business entities Bena Properties, the Al Mashreq Investment Fund, the Hamsho International Group and the Military Housing Establishment, all accused of funding Assad's government.

-- Five new names were added on August 2 to those already sanctioned. Apart from Defense Minister Ali Habib, they were Major-General Tawfiq Younes, head of internal security for the intelligence directorate, and Mohammad Mufleh, head of military intelligence in Hama. Also named were Ayman Jabir, an official responsible for coordinating the militia, and Mohammed Makhlouf, an uncle and close associate of Assad.

(Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)