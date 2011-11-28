BEIRUT Syrians fear Arab League sanctions may take too long to stop the killing that has engulfed the country during eight months of revolt and repression, and are uncertain what impact the sanctions will have on their government.

Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Sunday imposed sanctions on finance and official travel after President Bashar al-Assad ignored a deadline to stop the crackdown on popular unrest. Some 3,500 Syrians have been killed in the violence, according to the United Nations.

On Monday there were state-approved rallies to reject "foreign interference." State television showed thousands displaying posters of Assad and waving Syrian flags. Television again broadcast gruesome video of what the government says are victims of armed gangs that attack the security forces.

Most foreign media are currently barred from Syria. Syrians contacted by telephone on Monday told Reuters they did not believe the latest sanctions would resolve the crisis quickly.

"It will affect the regime in the long-run but it will be an opportunity for greedy traders and the regime to steal more," said Nasreen, a 25-year-old journalist. "We want an immediate solution to stop the killing, not sanctions."

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said the Arab League move against his country was the wrong way to seek a deal to end the almost daily clashes between anti-Assad protesters and security forces.

Moualem said Syria had made every effort to find a way out of the crisis. "Yesterday, with the decision they took, they closed these windows," he said.

He was speaking after the European Union announced further sanctions on top of those already adopted by Western allies and the steps taken by the Arab states.

As diplomacy to resolve the crisis gathered steam, France said it wanted Syria's powerful northern neighbor Turkey to join an EU foreign ministers conference. France has proposed a secured humanitarian corridor from Turkey to help protect Syrian civilians.

PROTECTING THE PEOPLE

In Damascus, some Syrians noted that the Arab League said it had carefully selected punitive measures that would inflict pain on the Assad establishment without harming ordinary citizens. But they doubted that would be the outcome.

"It's sanctions on the people, not on the system," said 27-year-old accountant Ramy. "It's true that the Arab League tried to protect the Syrian citizen, but when there is pressure on the government, the government passes this on to the citizen."

Rana, a 22-year-old student, agreed but said sanctions must be given a chance.

"I support the sanctions, although it will put pressure on the average citizen. But it's the only peaceful way," she said "Perhaps the regime will accept to stop killing people ... there is no revolution without sacrifice."

"But the Arab League is slow and sometimes I feel it is not serious in supporting the Syrian people."

Anti-Assad activists said state security forces had killed at least 24 people on Sunday, many in a town north of the capital which has become a focus point of protest.

Reem, a 40-year-old mother of two, said she had "only two words" to say about the Arab League initiative, which European governments welcomed as an unprecedented move against a fellow Arab state.

"We want to stop the killing, not sanctions. Sanctions will increase theft. Everything is expensive and will get more and more expensive. I do not know what we will do."

While foreign minister Moualem was denouncing sanctions on Syria's central bank as a "declaration of economic war," some cynics in the street said there would be next to no effect.

"Of course, the regime will emerge intact from this crisis, because it basically does not (care about) the interests of many Arabs in Syria," said a grocer named Wael, father of four children.

"It's a conspiracy. They know the failure of sanctions. They want to discuss the crisis in the Security Council. But all this will fail."

(Reporting By Douglas Hamilton; Editing by Jon Boyle and Jon Hemming)