BEIRUT Syrian forces shelled two central districts in the battered city of Homs throughout the night and into Saturday morning, a resident activist and a human rights group said, the first bombings since a ceasefire took hold on Thursday.

"There was shelling last night in the old part of the city, in Jouret al-Shiyah and al-Qaradis. And I have heard eight shells fall in the past hour," Karm Abu Rabea, a resident activist who lives in an adjacent neighborhood, said on Saturday morning.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that shelling had wounded several people overnight.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)