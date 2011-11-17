AMMAN Syrian troops shelled two northern villages on Thursday after an attack by army defectors on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, local activists said, in an escalation of a military campaign to crush protests and a nascent armed insurgency.

Eight villagers were injured when tank shells and heavy mortars fell for three hours on Tal Minnij and Maarshamsheh and surrounding farmland, the activists said.

Army defectors had earlier attacked a building housing security forces near army depots in the Wadi al-Deif area on the edge of the town of Maarat al-Numaan, 290 km (180 miles) north of Damascus, they said.

Until now, Syrian troops have mostly been using heavy machineguns and anti-aircraft guns, employed as a ground weapon, on restless cities and towns to try to put down an eight-month uprising against Assad's rule.

