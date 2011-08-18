LONDON London's marine insurance market has not changed its risk assessment of Syria, despite mounting violence and fresh sanctions, although it is monitoring the situation closely, a senior official said on Thursday.

The United States for the first time explicitly called on Thursday for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down because of his brutal crackdown on five months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

U.S. President Barack Obama also imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Syria's government, freezing assets in the United States as well as banning petroleum products of Syrian origin.

The Joint War Committee (JWC), which groups syndicate members from the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) and representatives from London's insurance company market, said while the situation in Syria was concerning it had not reached a level where it would be added to its list of high risk areas.

"At this time, current events would not justify such action because the threat to maritime assets is simply not high enough," said LMA senior technical executive Neil Roberts.

"It is a delicate business. The JWC does not want to be too slow, but at the same time will not act without objective evidence that the situation is serious for shipping and underwriters," he told Reuters.

PORT OPERATIONS

The London marine insurance market plays an influential role in the global marine insurance industry.

Syria's official news agency SANA said on Wednesday four oil tankers were loading and unloading this week as scheduled, adding that reports of operations being hindered at the ports of Tartous and Banias were "untrue."

"Local security forces assisted by the army started to attack Latakia on Saturday forcing the port to close. Today the port reopened and is working normally," a shipping agent source based in Syria told Reuters on Thursday. "Tartous remains open and working normally."

Some European oil traders are still supplying fuel to Damascus, and several international oil companies have significant interests in the country.

"This latest political signal from the United States will likely prompt a strategic re-assessment in the boardrooms of several firms," said John Drake, senior risk consultant with security firm AKE.

"Employees will become less willing to travel to the country to work, and companies may have to re-assess their reputational risks of doing business with the regime.

J.Peter Pham, with the Atlantic Council think tank, said banks, insurers, and other firms could be at risk of breaching U.S. law irrespective of their location.

"This legal threat increases exponentially the risk of doing any business with Syria and, over time, could well choke off a great deal of commerce as businesses, including shippers, are adverse to any risk in today's fragile economy," Pham said.

Syrian forces have fired on peaceful protesters throughout the country, often at short range and without warning, killing at least 1,900 civilians, including children, U.N. investigators said on Thursday.

Syria's net oil exports were less than 117,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2009, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The impact of any Syrian energy disruption on global supplies would be much smaller than the loss of over 1.3 million bpd of oil and 956 million cubic feet a day of gas exported by Libya before rebels launched a revolt against Muammar Gaddafi in early 2011.

Libya was added in March to the JWC's list of areas it considered high risk for merchant vessels and prone to war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.

"Libya provides a useful comparison -- events there were monitored and when it became clear that the situation was deteriorating, the committee acted to list the country," the LMA's Roberts said.

"The JWC is aware of the situation in Syria and are monitoring it."

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)