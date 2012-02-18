AMMAN Syrian forces opened fire with live ammunition to break up a protest against President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on Saturday, wounding at least four people, witnesses said.

The shooting broke out at the funeral of three youths killed in earlier protests against Assad on Friday.

"They started firing at the crowd right after burial. People are running and trying to take cover in the alleyways," said a witness, a resident of the capital's Mezze district, speaking to Reuters by telephone.

Up to 30,000 demonstrators had taken to the streets in Mezze for the funeral of the youths, who were killed in one of the largest protests against Assad in the capital since the start of an uprising 11 months ago, witnesses said.

Footage of the funeral broadcast live on the Internet showed women ululating to honor the victims.

Mourners shouted: "We sacrifice our blood, our soul for you martyrs. One, one, one the Syrian people are one".

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Sophie Hares)