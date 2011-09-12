MOSCOW Unrest in Syria has killed 1,400 people, an adviser to President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday, a death toll that is far lower than estimates from the United Nations and opposition groups.

"According to our information, 700 people were killed on the side of the army and police and 700 on the side of the insurgents," Bouthaina Shaaban told reporters in Moscow through a translator.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on Monday at least 2,600 people have been killed in Syria since anti-government protests broke out in March.

