NEW YORK - German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday he understood 5,000 people had now been killed in Syria's crackdown on a nine-month-old uprising - a higher figure than other recent estimates.

Westerwelle was speaking after talks in New York with U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay, but did not specifically say she had cited that figure.

Shortly afterwards, Pillay was quoted by a diplomat present as telling a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the death toll probably exceeded 5,000, not including deaths among the military or security forces.

However, asked by reporters about the toll as she was going into the meeting, Pillay said only that it was "more than 4,000."

Westerwelle earlier told journalists, "I am really shocked about what I heard about the atrocities in Syria. Five thousand people were killed, civilians, people who ask for their freedom and civil and human rights."

Pillay's previous public estimate -- 10 days ago -- was more than 4,000 killed.

