AMMAN An armored Syrian force stormed a town on a highway leading to Turkey on Sunday, killing two people and arresting people in house-to-house raids, residents and activists said, in the latest military assault to crush pro-democracy protests.

Among the wounded, they said, were two local activists, Tareq al-Nisr and Musaab Taha, who were hit by bullets fired by militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on their car in the center of Khan Sheikhoun, a town of 100,000 inhabitants, 245 km (155 miles) north of the Syrian capital Damascus.

