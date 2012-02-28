TUNIS Tunisia offered on Tuesday to give Syrian President Bashar al-Assad political asylum if that helps to end a crackdown on the near-year-old uprising against his rule.

"Tunisia is ready in principle to grant political asylum to Bashar al-Assad and his family if this proposal will contribute to stopping the bloodshed," Adnen Monssar, an aide to President Moncef al-Marzouki, told Reuters.

Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki suggested during the "Friends of Syria" conference of Western and Arab powers in Tunis last week that Russia, which has vetoed U.N. Security Council action against the Syrian regime, give Assad refuge. On Tuesday, his aide said Tunisia was willing to take him itself.

Syrian forces shelled opposition strongholds, killing at least 25 people, on Tuesday and France said the Security Council was starting work on a draft resolution on the violence and the need to gain humanitarian access to Homs and other embattled areas.

The "Friends of Syria" called on Assad on Friday to end the killing of civilians and urged him to allow in urgent humanitarian aid. But the outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests has spawned an armed insurrection.

Tunisia, whose peaceful revolution a year ago sparked the Arab Spring uprisings that saw off autocratic leaders in Egypt, Libya and Yemen, is opposed to a Libya-style military campaign against Syria. It has, however, expelled the Syrian ambassador in protest against what it has called the "heinous massacres against the Syrian people."

