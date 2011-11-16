AMMAN Supporters of President Bashar al-Assad threw stones and debris on Wednesday at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates and smeared its walls with graffiti, witnesses said, hours after an Arab League decision to suspend Syria took effect.

"You bastards. You agents of Israel," read some of the graffiti, according to two residents who live near the building in the affluent Abu Rummana neighborhood, one of the most secure districts of the capital near the home and offices of Assad.

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem apologized on Monday for attacks on other foreign diplomatic missions by Assad loyalists, which followed the Arab League's announcement it was suspending Damascus for its crackdown on eight months of protests against al-Assad.

The suspension took effect on Wednesday after a meeting by Arab foreign ministers in Rabat, which Syria did not attend.

