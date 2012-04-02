UNITED NATIONS Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday that Damascus has accepted an April 10 deadline for partially implementing international envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan, but wants the same commitment from the opposition.

"The Syrian government is committed but we are expecting Mr. Kofi Annan and some parties in the Security Council also to get the same kind of commitments from the (opposition). A plan wouldn't be successful unless everybody is committed to it," Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told reporters.

"It's by common accord between our minister and Mr. Kofi Annan," he said when asked who suggested the April 10 deadline.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; editing by Christopher Wilson)