UNITED NATIONS More than 34 children allegedly have been killed in Syria since a shaky truce between President Bashar al-Assad's security forces and opposition groups began on April 12, a U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

"I urge all parties in Syria to refrain from indiscriminate tactics resulting in the killing and wounding of children," said Radhika Coomaraswamy, special envoy for children and armed conflict.

The United Nations has been largely shut out of Syria during the conflict and most independent journalists have been barred, making it is difficult to independently verify details of attacks and casualties.

"Since a truce was agreed on April 12 ... and despite the deployment of United Nations ceasefire monitors, more than 34 children have allegedly been killed," said in a statement.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two children were among 10 people killed in a mortar attack on Monday by Syrian forces on a village in the northern province of Idlib.

Coomaraswamy also said in recent days that at least one child was killed during anti-government protests and the body of a girl was retrieved from the rubble of a collapsed house in the city of Hama.

Violence appears to be rising again after a lull immediately after the ceasefire's implementation. Thirty U.N. monitors are already in Syria and the mission's number is expected to rise to 50 by the end of the week.

The United Nations says Syrian forces have killed more than 9,000 people since the uprising against Assad began in March 2011. Damascus says rebels have killed more than 2,600 soldiers and police.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott)