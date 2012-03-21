U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks following a Security Council meeting regarding the current situation in the Middle East at UN Headquarters in New York March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday praised the U.N. Security Council for voicing united support for U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's bid to end the violence in Syria and urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to "take this path" out of the crisis.

"It is a positive step. The council has now spoken with one voice," Clinton said after the Security Council, including Russia and China, agreed on a statement backing the Annan plan.

"To President Assad and his regime we say, along with the rest of the international community: take this path, commit to it, or face increasing pressure and isolation," Clinton told reporters after a meeting with Afghanistan's foreign minister.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jackie Frank)