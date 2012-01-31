UNITED NATIONS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the violence in Syria was getting worse, bringing the country closer to the brink of civil war.

"The evidence is clear that (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad's forces are initiating nearly all the attacks that kill civilians, but as more citizens take up arms to resist the regime's brutality, violence is increasingly likely to spiral out of control," Clinton told council.

Clinton also urged the 15-nation body to support a European-Arab draft resolution that endorses an Arab League plan that calls for Assad to transfer his powers to his deputy to prepare for elections.

