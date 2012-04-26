UNITED NATIONS U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday the Syrian government has not complied with its commitment to a U.N.-backed peace plan because it has not withdrawn heavy weapons and troops from Syrian cities and towns.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply troubled by the continued presence of heavy weapons, military equipment and army personnel in population centers, as reported by United Nations Military Observers," Ban's press office said in a statement.

It said Ban considered this a "contravention of the Syrian Government's commitments to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from these areas" and demanded that Damascus comply with its pledge without delay.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)