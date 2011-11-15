UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned attacks on foreign embassies in Syria by pro-government demonstrators and called on Damascus to protect diplomatic premises and staff.

Crowds attacked the Turkish and Saudi Arabian embassies in Damascus on Saturday night, as well as France's honorary consulate in Latakia and diplomatic offices in Aleppo.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moualem apologized on Monday for the attacks, which came after the Arab League announced it was suspending Damascus for its crackdown on eight months of protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attacks against several embassies and consular premises in Syria," said a statement issued by the 15-nation body.

The council members "reiterated their call on the Syrian authorities to protect diplomatic and consular property and personnel and fully respect their international obligations in this regard," it added.

The council issued a similar statement in July after demonstrators attacked the U.S. and French embassies in Damascus.

But Russia and China last month blocked a Western-backed resolution that would have condemned Syria for its crackdown on protesters and warned of possible sanctions. The United Nations says more than 3,500 people have died in the crackdown.

