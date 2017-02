UNITED NATIONS There is a general feeling among members of the U.N. Security Council that they will arrive at a consensus on a Syria resolution soon, Togo's U.N. Ambassador said on Thursday.

"The feeling in the council is that consensus will be achieved shortly," Kodjo Menan, president of the Security Council this month, told reporters. "We don't have a deadline for adopting a resolution."

He added that council members, who will meet at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) to discuss the latest version of a European-Arab draft resolution endorsing an Arab League call for Syria's president to step aside, want "swift action."

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; editing by Jackie Frank)