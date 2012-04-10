UNITED NATIONS Members of the U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern about the level of commitment to a ceasefire the Syrian government has demonstrated so far, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.

She added that the 15-nation body may soon face a "moment of truth" when it will have to decide whether or not to increase pressure on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has shown no signs of complying with a Tuesday deadline to withdraw forces from towns and stop using heavy weapons.

Her remarks appeared to be aimed at Russia and China, which have twice vetoed resolutions condemning Assad's 13-month assault on pro-democracy protesters but have recently supported several council statements backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan.

