UNITED NATIONS Syria has not complied with a U.N.-backed peace plan and the United States is increasing "non-lethal" support to the opposition groups trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.

"We are increasing our support to unify and strengthen the opposition through non-lethal assistance," Rice told reporters.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)